Metteson's 'Second Heart' Is A Salute To Femme Energy

Nordic alt-pop trailblazer Metteson has shared his new single 'Second Heart'.

Out now, it's a salute to femme energy, with the songwriting saluting some of the artists he grew up listening.

It's an eclectic bunch, too: think the working class lyricism of Dolly Parton, the soulful allure of Dusty Springfield, and modern-day icons such as Whitney Houston and Adele.

'Second Heart' finds Metteson saluting these women in his own inimitable style, pieced together around that seismic vocal.

A larger-than-life experience, 'Second Life' comes equipped with a surreal yet engaging video.

Metteson comments...

"With this music video I really wanted the song to be centre stage, so we didn’t include many elements. It was fun to balance the visuals on the edge of campness, simplicity and tradition. I'm usually a glass-filled-to the-rim-and-pouring-over kind of guy, but this time I tried restraint and patience over, say, flashes and stimulation."

"However, I wanted an element of queerness and connection - touching someone, like reaching in a dream. I'm so grateful that my friend, the beautiful dancer Antero Hein lended me his delicate hands in this video - much like the great pianist Jonas Nilsen lended me his piano fingers in recording 'Second Heart'. It is all aligned! Hands are so weird, sexual and intriguing."

Tune in now.

