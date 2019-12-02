Metronomy's 'Wedding Bells' Arrives Tinged With Sadness

Metronomy have shared their new single 'Wedding Bells' - tune in now.

The infectiously creative English group are back, with new album 'Metronomy Forever' landing on September 13th.

A flurry of live shows are planned, with the latest preview arriving online a few moments ago.

Draped in gossamer synths with an 80s appeal 'Wedding Bells' has a lush, but ultimately self-deprecating feel.

Joe Mount's vocal is both tender and tired, expressing: “I hear wedding bells... But they’re not for me.”

Finding sadness in celebration and humour in sorrow, 'Wedding Bells' is a playful, witty, and emotionally engaging return.

Tune in now.