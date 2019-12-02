Metronomy's 'Wedding Bells' Arrives Tinged With Sadness

Will Joe Mount forever be the bridesmaid...?
Robin Murray
News
03 · 09 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 03 · 09 · 2019
0

Metronomy have shared their new single 'Wedding Bells' - tune in now.

The infectiously creative English group are back, with new album 'Metronomy Forever' landing on September 13th.

A flurry of live shows are planned, with the latest preview arriving online a few moments ago.

Draped in gossamer synths with an 80s appeal 'Wedding Bells' has a lush, but ultimately self-deprecating feel.

Joe Mount's vocal is both tender and tired, expressing: “I hear wedding bells... But they’re not for me.”

Finding sadness in celebration and humour in sorrow, 'Wedding Bells' is a playful, witty, and emotionally engaging return.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
 
Metronomy
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next