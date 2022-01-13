Metronomy Share Gently Uplifting Ode 'Things will be fine'

Metronomy have shared their new single 'Things will be fine'.

In these troubled times you have to look to dependable voices, and few are most consistent, more dependable than Metronomy.

The UK alt-pop institution return with new album 'Small World' next month, and a fresh preview is now online.

Opening with gliding notes of guitar, 'Things will be fine' evolves into a gentle ode to persistence and optimism.

The colourful video features Joe Mount making a fry up, transformed into a “sort of pseudo role-play therapy session in which we all re-visit our teenage selves. Everyone ended up more scarred than they did before making it… apart from Michael and his f*#king guinea pigs”.

Tune in now.

'Small World' will be released on February 18th.

Photo Credit: Alex Lambert

