Metronomy Dazzle On New Single 'Lately'

Metronomy have shared their dazzling new single 'Lately' - tune in now.

The band are currently working on new material, the follow up to 2016's acclaimed album 'Summer 08'.

Playing All Points East in London at the weekend, Metronomy have now leaped to share new material.

'Lately' is a crisp return, an emphatic pop statement with a bittersweet Joe Mount vocal: “That is love and it's hard to do, it's a job for two. What do I do if I don't get nothing from you?”

Joe Mount directs the video, too, and it nods towards 80s classic Honey I Shrunk The Kids - opening with an old school cassette tape, tiny versions of Metronomy take a starring role.

The frontman comments: “This music video is a pop promo in the grand tradition of pop promos: End of school on a Friday afternoon, Mysterious little people that live in a cassette tape, concerned parents and special FX. The song and video are both about growing up. I’ve absolutely loved taking the opportunity to direct our own music videos. I have quite strong opinions on what music videos are for in 2019 and how they should be presented and this has been a chance for me to put my money where my mouth is!”

“The most impressive thing I’ve realised is how much of a group effort creating a music video is. I’ve always known it, but this time I’ve obviously worked much closer with the various characters, involved in every department. So, thank you to them.”

Photo Credit: Gregoire Alexandre

