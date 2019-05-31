Metronomy Announce New Album 'Metronomy Forever'

Metronomy will release new album 'Metronomy Forever' on September 13th.

The band launched their return with a fantastic set at London's All Points East festival, and will play a tiny show in the capital tonight (June 19th).

New album 'Metronomy Forever' follows on September 13th, the sound of the group getting back in touch with their roots while launching themselves into the future.

The indefatigable Joe Mount comments: “What happens is when you’re making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind. And then you realise that’s limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way… I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children”.

New single 'Salted Caramel Ice Cream' is online now, with Joe Mount taking care of directorial duties. It's every bit as tasty as its title, while the video is an eye-popping, super-colourful affair.

Tune in now.

‘Metronomy Forever’ album tracklisting:

‘Wedding’

‘Whitsand Bay’

‘Insecurity’

‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’

‘Driving’

‘Lately’

‘Lying Now’

‘Forever Is A Long Time’

‘The Light’

‘Sex Emoji’

‘Walking In The Dark’

‘Insecure’

‘Miracle Rooftop’

‘Upset My Girlfriend’

‘Wedding Bells’

‘Lately (Going Spare)’

‘Ur Mixtape’

Catch Metronomy at the following headline shows:

November

6 Southampton Guildhall

8 London The Roundhouse

9 Manchester Academy

11 Leeds 02 Academy

13 Glasgow SWG3

14 Bristol O2 Academy

15 Nottingham Rock City

16 Birmingham The O2 Institute

