Methyl Ethel Launch Surprise Album 'Are You Haunted?'

Methyl Ethel will release new album 'Are You Haunted?' on February 18th.

The Australian project is led by Jake Webb, avant pop with a deeply colourful feel.

New album 'Are You Haunted?' is out next month as a surprise drop on Future Classic, with new song 'Proof' online now.

The track features Stella Donnelly, with Webb saying it is “a song about truth and movies...”

A song about our modern dystopia, 'Are You Haunted?' is lifted to a new level by Stella's contributions.

“Stella is one of the most truth-telling artists I’ve ever heard,” comments Webb. “It made for a perfect match.”

For her part, Stella adds: "Working on ‘Proof’ with Jake felt like being invited to the set of your favourite movie, such an insightful and wonderful experience.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Xan Thorrhoea

