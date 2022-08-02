Metallica's Kirk Hammett Confirms Solo Project

Metallica legend Kirk Hammett will make his solo debut with 'Portals'.

A key member of the metal heroes, Kirk Hammett has spent four decades pummelling audiences across the globe with his thrash sound.

Stepping outside the confines of Metallica for the first time, Kirt Hammett has laid out plans for a solo project.

'Portals' will be released on April 23rd, and it's a four song instrumental EP aligning with Record Store Day.

Recorded in sites such as Los Angeles, Paris, and Oahu, 'Portals' is seemingly cinematic in tone.

Kirk Hammett comments: “This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach. They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.”

