Metallica's James Hetfield Returns To Public Appearances

Metallica musician James Hetfield is set to return to public appearances.

The frontman entered rehab back in Autumn, causing the metal giants to pull their scheduled tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Addressing his struggles with addiction, James Hetfield moved away from the public gaze.

At the time Metallica said: “As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.”

Now James Hetfield is set to make his first public appearance since then, helping launch a new exhibit based around his collection of rare automobiles.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection opens at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles with a reception on January 30th, with James Hetfield appearing in conversation.

The exhibition features 10 of the frontman's custom-made hot rods - he'll also help auction off two ESP guitars.

