Metallica To Play Drive-In Show

Metallica will play a special Drive-In show later this month.

The concert will be shot for the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with Metallica performing at a location near their North California headquarters.

The band will then hand the recording to their award-winning production team, before it is then broadcast at hundreds of outdoor theatres across North America.

A bold move, it's Metallica's first live outing for nearly a year, with the set list set to span their four decade career together.

Taking place on August 29th, tickets go on sale from August 14th.

Metallica's 'S&M2' album will be released on August 28th.

