Metallica Confirm New Live Album, Documentary

Metallica have confirmed the release of a new live album, and a full documentary.

The band united with San Francisco Symphony in 1999 for a series of fantastic performances, captured on the subsequent 'S&M' album.

A Grammy winning success, new live album 'S&M2' is based on September 6th and 8th shows at San Francisco's Chase Centre.

The concerts re-united the two parties, and the new release will be available in standard and deluxe box set editions.

A full documentary has also been shot, with the full release landing on August 28th.

Check out two previews below.

Tracklisting:

LP 1 / SIDE ONE

1 The Ecstasy of Gold

2 The Call of Ktulu

3 For Whom the Bell Tolls

LP 1 / SIDE TWO

1 The Day that Never Comes

2 The Memory Remains

3 Confusion

LP 2 / SIDE THREE

1 Moth Into Flame

2 The Outlaw Torn

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR

1 No Leaf Clover

2 Halo on Fire

LP 3 / SIDE FIVE

1 Intro to Scythian Suite

2 Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God and the Dance of the Dark Spirits

3 Intro to The Iron Foundry

4 The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

5 The Unforgiven III

LP 3 / SIDE SIX

1 All Within My Hands

2 (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth

3 Wherever I May Roam

LP 4 / SIDE SEVEN

1 One

2 Master of Puppets

LP 4 / SIDE EIGHT

1 Nothing Else Matters

2 Enter Sandman

