Merpire Shares Indie Pop Chiller 'Dinosaur'

Australian artist Merpire returns with new single 'Dinosaur'.

Setting out her stall across a flurry of neat indie pop jams, Merpire has a chilled but affecting sound, with an introspective side.

Worth placing alongside Snail Mail say, or those early Julien Baker recordings, there's also a pristine element to her pop melodies.

New single 'Dinosaur' taps into the famous "if you stay still, they can't see you" scene from Jurassic Park, and it's about attempting to evade your inner fears.

A song about escaping outside of your own anxieties, 'Dinosaur' is coupled with a neat video, in which Merpire - together with Nick Mckk - re-construct her teenage bedroom.

She comments: “‘Dinosaur’ is inspired by a line in the first Jurassic Park movie when Sam Neil’s character says 'if you stay still, they can’t see you'. Whether it’s a fact about the T-Rex or not, I always wished this could be the case with humans - if you don’t feel like seeing anyone or you want to smoke bomb from a social interaction you can just freeze and become invisible. Oh no, it’s just the opposite..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nick Mckk

