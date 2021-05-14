Meridian Dan Returns To His Roots On 'Teachers Pets'

Meridian Dan taps into his grime roots on new track 'Teachers Pets'.

It's time to give the North London MC his dues - sure, 'German Whip' was the hit that laid the groundwork for others to follow, but he remains one of the most dedicated UK rap artists around.

'Teachers Pets' goes back to where it began, with Sir Spyro's outrageous production adding plenty of heft to the track.

Meridian Dan raises his game still further, joined by President T and the one and only Jme on the track.

With a Fire In The Booth incoming, expect to hear a lot more from Meridian Dan in 2021.

He comments: "'Teachers Pets' is a banger, it does exactly what it says on the tin. Sir Spyro.... come on!”

Tune in now.

