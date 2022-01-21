Mereo's 'So Cold' Offers Icy Alt-R&B

Dutch artist Mereo has shared his new single 'So Cold'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Synchronous' landed during the close of 2020, a display of soulful pop textures.

Indebted to alt-R&B sounds, Mereo's background - he formally studied dance and music - gives his art a certain richness.

'So Cold' continues his journey, and the song delights in channelling "the unexpected".

A crisp, succinct offering, the track seems to wrap up the promise of his debut album while transporting his music somewhere quite different.

He comments: “It's about the unexpected. About the times you think that you are in charge when it comes to your destiny and something unexpected catching you off guard. In the process of creating music, you can work night after night on songs and still nothing clicks. This song came to me, and I thought: I've been waiting for you. This is what I've been looking for all this time.”

