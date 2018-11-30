Merely's 'Crazy Heart' Is A Coy Dream Pop Document

Artful Swedish artist Merely have shared the dreamy video for their new single 'Crazy Heart'.

Classically trained instrumentalist Kristina Florell has been using the Merely banner for her work since 2012, developing a catalogue is in turns challenging and whimsical, daring and immediate.

New album 'Hatching The Egg' should hopefully break - see what we did there? - her work outfit Scandinavia, with its delicious electronic pop recalling early Grimes, or the Kate Bush imperial phase.

Out next year, the record is trailed by new song 'Crazy Heart', a breezy, melodic, but completely otherworldly piece of music.

Essentially a ballad, it pits that personal, searing vocal against beautifully textured electronics, achieving something remarkably singular.

Philip Svensson directs the video, which finds Merely traversing a Swedish forest, juxtaposing a dream world with folk-lore references.

She explains: “With inspiration from fairy tales and storytelling, childish imagination and the spiritual experience of fantasies Philip and I wanted to create a hazy, playful and beautiful video for Crazy Heart in the most enchanted place I know: the woods. Visually, this is equivalent to the musical concept of the whole album.”

Tune in now.

'Hatching The Egg' will be released on February 7th.

