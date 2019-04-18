Merely's Beautiful 'The Sunset Beach' Is An Evocation Of Loneliness

Merely's music is strange, surreal, and often confusing - but it's never less than beautiful.

New album 'Hatching The Egg' landed earlier in the year, released on sought-after imprint YEAR0001 (Yung Lean, V***** Boys).

A record is real depth, every single song seemed to find Merely taking rare chances, chopping up both her expectations and working methods.

Album highlight 'The Sunset Beach' is a case in point. Opening in down tempo climes, all opaque electronics and gossamer vocals, it builds towards an incredible rave finale, emotion bursting into radiant colour from every note.

Film makers Hanna Nilsson and Rasmus Svensson directed the accompanying video, allowing 'The Sunset Beach' to become an evocation of loneliness.

Matching the introversion of Merely's opening statements, the video then flips into a race towards freedom, empowerment, and fulfilment.

Merely explains...

"A woman lives in a tiny house. This house is her whole world. She wakes up, makes the bed, drinks coffee, reads the newspaper, cleans. But she dreams of something more."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Phillip Svensson

