Mercury Rev Announce New Bobbie Gentry Tribute

Mercury Rev have announced plans for a new Bobbie Gentry tribute.

The band are set to salute the mysterious American songwriter, who has largely disappeared from public view since the early 80s.

'Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited' presents a reimagining of the songwriter's forgotten masterpiece, a salute to a document of cosmic Americana.

Recorded at the band's base in New York's Catskill Mountains, guests include a roll call of superb female artists: Hope Sandoval, Laetitia Sadier, Marissa Nadler, Margo Price, and Susanne Sundfor.

Mercury Rev link with Margo Price on 'Sermon' - check it out below.

'Bobbie Gentry's The Delta Sweete Revisited' will be released on February 8th.

For tickets to the latest Mercury Rev shows click HERE.

