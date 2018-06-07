Menace Beach Get Colourful On 'Crawl In Love'

Menace Beach have shared ultra-colourful new song 'Crawl In Love' - tune in now.

The Leeds DIY combo will release new album 'Black Rainbow Sound' next month, arriving via Memphis Industries on August 31st.

New song 'Crawl In Love' is online now, sitting somewhere between classic synth pop - think Human League, OMG - and No Wave's digital scream.

It's got a heart of gold, of course, with Menace Beach exuding an offbeat sense of romanticism. The band's Ryan Needham says...

"It’s tough to justify chucking another song with ’love’ in the title on the pile, but ’Crawl in Love’ is truly the most unabashed, chock-full of joy song we’ve ever written and it came to us at a time when the endless horror of these times seemed to be really upping its game on a daily basis."

"I really needed to counter all the negative slime in my head in some way so I just went full cliche hippy and started writing list after list that explored and celebrated all ideas of love in the universe, a search for every last drop I could think of. Writing this one really gave me the mental rest I needed at that time."

Tune in now.

Catch Menace Beach at the following shows:

October

18 Derby The Hairy Dog

20 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

22 Glasgow Broadcast

23 Newcastle The Cluny 2

24 Manchester Deaf Institute

25 London Oslo

26 Bristol Rough Trade

27 Sheffield Picture House Social

November

2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

For tickets to the latest Menace Beach shows click HERE.

