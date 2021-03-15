Memorial Share Touching New Song 'Love Is A Kind Of Sadness'

Songwriting duo Memorial have shared their new single 'Love Is A Kind Of Sadness'.

Out now, the song hinges on their creative partnership, matching deft folk textures to indie rock elements.

'Love Is A Kind Of Sadness' is, they explain, "very loosely conceptual" a song that blends different narratives into one seamless whole.

Memorial explain: "The first verse is based on a personal experience in a hotel room, that butterfly in the stomach feeling of knowing what you want, but knowing it’s out of reach or forbidden and you’re just tiptoeing on the line of what is acceptable. That experience inspired us to think of what else could be going on in the rooms of that hotel. We made characters out of people we knew and wrote with a similar feeling and put them all in different rooms."

A song about loneliness and the need for connection, it dwells on "a plethora of ways that love can be a kind of sadness. It felt like we were writing a book at the time. Half the song came so quickly and naturally, but the last verse took over a month. It felt too important to us, to let it end weakly."

The one take video is online now, with the duo adding:

"We wanted the video to be one shot and one take, in order to bring focus to the lyrics. Through the long lockdown walks we found an amazing location and thought it would be amazing as a backdrop. We did a couple of rehearsal takes before the real one and the roughing up was so ferocious Jack fell off his stool and we almost lost it, gathering speed down the hill behind us. Think the delight taken in beating us up, did wonders for how it turned out."

Tune in now.

