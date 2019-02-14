Melt Yourself Down Blast Back With 'Boot And Spleen'

Melt Yourself Down have shared their fiery new release 'Boot And Spleen'.

The band draw on the resources of London's jazz underground, matching different personalities with different backgrounds.

Existing on their own terms, Melt Yourself Down recently inked a deal with Decca Records, and toasted it with a sensational London show last night (July 17th).

New single 'Boot And Spleen' launches their account, a taut, barbed return, one that deals with the British Raj and the Imperial hangover.

They ask: “What is it to be British? What's that identity now, in 2019? What sort of behaviours are allowed towards minorities, or from minorities towards the majority?”

Founded by sax innovator Pete Wareham and fronted by lead vocalist Kush Gaya, Melt Yourself Down's explosive take on jazz taps into the sound's roots to carve out new futures.

“Jazz was the wild, dirty music of the 20s, 30s,” says Kush. “It was not a sit down, polite, experience.” Pete adds: “I love jazz best when it feels dangerous.”

'Boot And Spleen' is certainly dangerous and dirty - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.