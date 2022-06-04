Melody's Echo Chamber Immerses Herself In Motherhood With 'Alma'

Melody's Echo Chamber has shared her new song 'Alma'.

The French artist's new album 'Emotional Eternal' is out on April 29th, and it reflects but subtle and striking shifts in her life.

New song 'Alma' is a drifting, beatific piece of pop-speckled psychedelia, and it reflects her experiences in becoming a mother for the first time.

Melody began with the words, with her reflective phrasing slowing conjuring different layers of sound.

“To me this song is a butterfly,” she explains. “It feels more like a little poem to life than a song; it was the first song to arise from the echoes of silence since Bon Voyage. I think I recorded the emotion of that kind of spiritual experience of the essential yet heart-breaking separation from the pure love bubble to the world of others.”

She continues: “We recorded “Alma” in Swahn's studio in Stockholm again; I remember we gave special attention to the groove, to give it a swing and emphasis on the light side, with a minor sound of danger in the veil of the mist somewhere. Johan Holmegaard played drums, Gustav Estjes played the piano and little velvet flute; Josephin Runsteen created transcending strings and noises directed by Reine and Swahn.”

Tune in now.

'Emotional Eternal' will be released on April 29th.

Photo Credit: Diane Sagnier

