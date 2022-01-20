Melody's Echo Chamber Announces New Album 'Emotional Eternal'

Melody's Echo Chamber will release new album 'Emotional Eternal' on April 29th.

The project is led by French artist Melody Prochet, who decamped to Sweden to work on her third full length project.

Recorded alongside Reine Fiske - a member of Dungen who has worked with everyone from Travis Scott to Anna Järvinen - and Fredrik Swahn, the team used a studio on the outskirts of Stockholm.

“I hope the record has that uplifting quality,” says Melody. “I wanted to be more grounded and mindful through the process. I guided the sessions with simplicity—a contrast with the maximalism of Bon Voyage and the wilderness of my delusions. I made some big and impactful decisions and changes to my life. It took me to where it is peaceful, and I think the record reflects this. It’s more direct.”

New single 'Looking Back' is out now, and it's a terrific statement - held down by that infectious bassline, the sighing melodies are interwoven around shards of electronics.

A beatific return, it's one of the strongest dream pop efforts we've heard in quite some considerable time, and ranks with the best of Melody's songwriting.

