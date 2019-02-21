melodiesinfonie Has A Down Cast Charm

Swiss producer melodiesinfonie is in perpetual motion.

Continually creative, the hard-working beat maker has lent his name to numerous EPs, and two full albums.

Maintaining a flexible, absorbing, and deeply physical live show, his next step could be his most ambitious yet.

New album 'Journey To You' arrives on April 26th (pre-order LINK ), matching hip-hop beats to jazz-leaning arrangements.

'AO Longo Do Rio' has a Brazilian flavour, with that sloping bass line offset by a cool-as-hell flute line and lashes of electric piano.

Tune in now.

