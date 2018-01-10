Mellah Shares Hard-Hitting New Track 'What It Is'

South London's Mellah has returned with hard-hitting new track 'What It Is'.

The newcomer has been working with producer Rodaidh McDonald, crafting a follow up to the 'Middle England' EP.

New track 'What It Is' raises the temperature considerably, an intense return that hits out against the sensationalism of rolling 24 hour news coverage.

A pained, emphatic vocal drives the point home, with Mellah searching for light amid the darkness.

“‘What It Is’ is essentially about remaining hopeful in the face of seeming hopelessness,” he comments. “On a daily basis we’re faced with a torrent of injustice and oppression from all around the world, it’s so easy to feel overwhelmed.”

“I started writing the track from a place of trying to stay hopeful within myself but it progressed into a sort of wider call to arms to keep on fighting for those with less means to fight for themselves. To keep hope in the possibility of change and not to become complacent and subsequently complicit.”

Tune in now.

Catch Mellah at the following shows:

October

15 Nottingham Rough Trade

16 Manchester The Eagle

17 London Oslo, Hackney

18 Birmingham The Castle and Falcon

20 Bristol Simple Things Festival @ Rough Trade Bristol

For tickets to the latest Mellah shows click HERE.

