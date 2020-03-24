Mellah Returns With 'Family Fun'

Peckham alt-pop auteur Mellah has shared new single 'Family Fun'.

The track is taken from his debut album, and it offers more lucid, offbeat indie pop from the one off talent.

Out now, 'Family Fun' is an in-depth look at society's failings, and places the intimate, and internal, against something broader.

Racing along with that fizzing melody, 'Family Fun' comes equipped with a video that references 90s game show Family Fortunes.

There's no Les Dennis this time, with this skewed, surreal version being directed by Mellah himself.

Tune in now.

Mellah will headline London's Scala on October 28th.

