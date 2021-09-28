Mellah Faces A Crossroads On 'Heaven Only Knows'

South London songwriter Mellah has shared his new single 'Heaven Only Knows'.

The new track was built during lockdown, and it deals with the sense of anxiety that seemed to permeate every area of our lives.

Part of his coming '333 (Them)' EP, 'Heaven Only Knows' has that drifting sense of self-examination, matched to opaque melodies.

The full EP lands on November 12th, but Mellah's inquisitive, probing new single is online now.

He comments: “It started life as a song about whether me and my partner at the time could find a way to stay together, but ended up as a broader question asking whether we could all find a way to cohabit together; if not in harmony then at least in some semblance of tolerance.”

“The pandemic has felt like a crossroads; for me at least, it’s thrown everything up in the air, creating in equal measure an atmosphere of both anxiety and excitement when considering how it will all fall back down to earth again. ‘Heaven Only Knows’ is just asking, ‘how do we want it to look when / if it all lands?’”

Tune in now.

Mellah will play The Windmill, Brixton on October 7th - and proceeds from the show will go to refugee charity Choose Love.

