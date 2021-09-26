Mella Dee Returns With New Single 'Ethereal Chugger'

Mella Dee is one of the UK’s best electronic producers and he returned yesterday to remind us exactly why.

Ryan Aitchison, the notorious Mella Dee, has released a new single ‘Ethereal Chugger’in brilliant collaboration with singer-songwriter Effie. The harmony of Effie’s weightless vocals alongside the heavier, rolling bass and vibrating synth serves as a euphoric listening experience.

The track demonstrates a new path for the English DJ, who rose from months of ambiguous lockdowns with a clear and refined vision of his next productions. ‘Ethereal Chugger’ is warmly welcomed after the tediousness of the pandemic, as will the artists forthcoming EP. Both shall contribute to Aitchison’s impressive discography, fitting nicely alongside the infamous single ‘Techno Disco Tool’ which was released in 2017.

Mella Dee took to social media to express his well-warranted excitement for the new track, writing “new music out now featuring the incredible Effie. Pure hands up euphoria for this one, stripping the tempo right back and letting the waves of joy wash over, exactly what it says on the tin, Ethereal and chuggy. Get your hands up all raving crew!”

‘Ethereal Chugger’ demonstrates a unique fluidity between breaks, rave and trance whilst acknowledging its ties to 90’s subculture. This versatile electronic style indicates why Mella Dee was named one of Mixmag’s ‘Stars of the Year’ back in 2018, whilst proving his ability to produce consistent fire, year after year.

For the raving crew, Mella Dee announced his ‘All Night Long’ tour which will consist of 11 shows in the UK and Ireland. The tour kicks off on October 1 st at Newcastle’s World Headquarters. Until then, the energy of ‘Ethereal Chugger’ will keep listeners satisfied at home.

Tune in now.

Words: Amelia Kelly

- - -