Melbourne's The Pro-Teens Share MF DOOM Tribute 'Peachfuzz'

Melbourne cinematic soul collective The Pro-Teens have shared their take on early MF DOOM cut 'Peachfuzz'.
The reclusive group recently released their album 'Snooch Dodd & The Pro-Teens - I Flip My Life Ever Time I Fly', which was highly praised by 6Music.
Lush, instrumental soul with funky psychedelic overtones, the group's next step is a doff of the cap to MF DOOM.
The forthcoming seven inch 'Peachfuzz' / 'One Beer' takes two deep cuts from the seminal art-rap auteur's catalogue, and re-tools them in a cinematic soul setting.
Out now, 'Peachfuzz' was penned before Daniel Dumile donned the mask, and is stripped from his first album 'Mr Hood'.
The marimba-propelled beat is expanded into something lush, while the stabbing guitar lines amplify the percussive appeal.
Tune in now.
Photo Credit: Hayley Louisa Brown