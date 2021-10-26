Melbourne's The Pro-Teens Share MF DOOM Tribute 'Peachfuzz'

Melbourne cinematic soul collective The Pro-Teens have shared their take on early MF DOOM cut 'Peachfuzz'.

The reclusive group recently released their album 'Snooch Dodd & The Pro-Teens - I Flip My Life Ever Time I Fly', which was highly praised by 6Music.

Lush, instrumental soul with funky psychedelic overtones, the group's next step is a doff of the cap to MF DOOM.

The forthcoming seven inch 'Peachfuzz' / 'One Beer' takes two deep cuts from the seminal art-rap auteur's catalogue, and re-tools them in a cinematic soul setting.

Out now, 'Peachfuzz' was penned before Daniel Dumile donned the mask, and is stripped from his first album 'Mr Hood'.

The marimba-propelled beat is expanded into something lush, while the stabbing guitar lines amplify the percussive appeal.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://thepro-teens.bandcamp.com/album/peachfuzz-one-beer" href="https://thepro-teens.bandcamp.com/album/peachfuzz-one-beer">Peachfuzz / One Beer by The Pro-Teens</a>

Photo Credit: Hayley Louisa Brown