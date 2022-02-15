Melbourne's Romero Launch Debut album 'Turn It On!'

Melbourne's Romero will release debut album 'Turn It On!' on April 8th.

The band have released a string of singles, exhibiting a clear passion for melody and crunching guitars, a new form of power pop, if you will.

Out on April 8th, 'Turn It On'! features 11 tracks, and boasts previous singles 'Honey', 'Troublemaker', and 'Neapolitan'.

The title track is the latest single, a punchy return with an impeccable chorus and a Triana Hernandez-directed video that finds singer Alanna Oliver channelling her inner Debbie Harry.

She comments: “I was watching a Debbie Harry [Blondie] documentary and one of the quotes was ‘she just gets on stage and she turns it on.’ As soon as I heard this I paused it and started writing. The lyrics flowed effortlessly. It was such a simple idea to channel that inner power. When I sing this song I am now a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it.”

Photo Credit: Izzie Austin

