Melbourne's Kllo Return With 'Back To You'

Melbourne based production duo Kllo have shared their potent new single 'Back To You'.

The pair have signed to Ghostly International, and recently spent time working out of Los Angeles.

Matching a highly defined aesthetic to a willingness to step beyond these boundaries, new single 'Back To You' operates with resolute freedom.

Simon Lam and Chloe Kaul combine on their new single, and 'Back To You' is a colour-laden electronic jammer with a neat, but still left-field, sense of melody.

“‘Back To You’ draws influences from the early 2000s. We had an old school approach when it came to the recording process by incorporating cassettes for the ad-libs and an old sampler for the main riff,” says Kaul.

“We'd spent some time in LA recently, and being there reminded us of the 'American sound' that we both grew up with. ‘Back To You’ is a good insight into what's to come in our next body of work.”

Tune in now.

Catch Kllo at the following shows:

October

28 Dublin Workman’s Club

29 Bristol Rough Trade

30 London Studio 9294 *Sold Out*

