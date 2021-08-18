Melbourne's HighSchool Return With 'Sirens'

Melbourne three-piece HighSchool return with new single 'Sirens'.

The band released their debut single 'Frosting' last year, but with the pandemic halting their live plans the trio were left unable to tour.

Retuning to the studio, HighSchool sketched out new material, and signed to UK tastemaker imprint Dalliance Recordings.

Work on their debut EP has reached completion, with HighSchool sharing a brand new track alongside the announce.

'Sirens' has a clipped immediacy to it, an indie pop directness that recalls those early Beach Fossils singles or aspects of The Cure, while channelling elements of The Go-Betweens.

We're hearing bits of The Beths and Flying Nun in there, too, but really HighSchool are forging fresh paths, and laying claim to a sound of their own.

The slight gothic feel to the vocal is expanded upon in the video - set in Ararat Psychiatric Hospital before venturing throughout rural Victoria, it was directed by Joel Wilson.

