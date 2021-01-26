Melbourne's CLAMM Hit Home With 'Keystone Pols'

Melbourne's CLAMM have shared new single 'Keystone Pols'.

The Australian city is a real DIY and arts hub, boasting numerous overlapping creative communities.

CLAMM emerge from this nexus, and their new album 'Beseech Me' will be released on April 9th.

New single 'Keystone Pols' is online now, and it highlights their scratchy, inquisitive aesthetic.

First absorbing and then breaking down indie rock tropes, CLAMM have an acerbic, yet engaging appeal.

Playfully subversive, 'Keystone Pols' matches lyrical simplicity to "an ominous understone", say the band.

CLAMM comment...

"It is written from the perspective of some sort of authoritarian figure. It highlights the relentless power and oppression that governmental bodies seem to have over society. Its title references 1910’s silent film ‘Keystone Kops’ featuring humorously incompetent policemen."

The video is online now, and its theatrical concept taps into the surging lyrical narrative hidden by those veering about-turns.

Says video director Oscar O’Shea: "This music video was aesthetically driven for sure. We had previously gone into production on one that took the song very literally and was quite stylistically theatrical, which we weren’t into."

"The concept for this video came through an idea that was originally tried for press photos, where that band ran as I shot photos of them at a continuous rate on a low shutter. We then extended that process into 13 minutes of continuous photographs of the band walking through the city, which when sped up created the effect you can see. This was then contrasted with the other scene with the mirrors and red lighting."

"This was shot in the complete opposite way to the photos where everything was done at double the speed then slowed down in post, together the two styles bounce off each other well and create a nice visual aid to a great song."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Oscar O'Shea

