Melbourne's Btwn Us Share New Stunner 'Talk'

Australian pop risers Btwn Us have released their new single 'Talk'.

The band surged to viral fame last year, mashing up Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' with an Elvis classic.

Since then they've doubled down, with the group - two brothers and a close, close friend - turning inwards to focus on new material.

'Talk' leads the way, a sizzling return from the Melbourne trio, impeccable pop with a lyrical twist.

A frisky number about unfulfilled passion, the group dare to look a little deeper. Btwn Us comment...

"'Talk' is about unrequited love and how it drives you crazy and creates uncertainty!"

