Melbourne Artist Adam Kneale Returns With '5.21'

Melbourne's Adam Kneale returns with new single '5.21'.

The musician took five years to sculpt his debut album, a lengthy period in which he finessed his skills and worked through different facets of his artistry.

New single '5:21' was crafted after a party, and it's a self-conscious attempt to tap into those feelings of freedom.

He comments: "'5:21' is about a feeling. On NYE 2020 I sat in my friends’ garage watching 30 people dancing to 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa. I decided that the next part of my journey in music was to create music that gave people this same feeling, making them want to get up, dance and feel happy. The song is about imagining all the memories you want to create with someone."

Returning to his home studio, Adam Kneale began sketching out the beat, before sending it to J.Rob The Chief and The Crushboys. Absorbing a neat sample, it's a multi-coloured gem.

He continues: "The track was created at home in my bedroom. I spent days searching for the perfect sample for this track, and when I heard the chorus to 'Die With You' by Barrington Stewart I knew immediately it was the one."

"I wrote the lyrics while sitting in the park on a really hot day and sent it out to The Crushboys to do their thing. I always wanted a rap verse to mix the track up nicely, and I loved some recent songs I'd heard from J.Rob, so knew he was perfect to do the job which he killed."

Tune in now.

- - -