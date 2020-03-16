Melanie C's Single 'Who I Am' Channels Disco's Confessional Edge

Melanie C has shared her potent new single 'Who I Am'.

The pop icon is back, soaring into the pop realm with new music, and a confessional outlook.

Recently taking part in a brilliant - and openly emotional - Desert Island Discs, she follows this with a brand new single.

Out now, 'Who I Am' channels disco's confessional edge, matching lucid production from Ten Ven and co-writing from long-time sparring partner Biff Stannard to Melanie C's typically gorgeous vocal.

"Who I Am' is a very personal and reflective song," she says. "It’s about how I've changed and developed through my life. The more courage I’ve found, the more I have been able to express myself and grow into the woman I now am."

Tune in now.

