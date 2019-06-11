Melanie C Dances Her Troubles Away With 'High Heels'

Pop icon Melanie C dances her troubles away on new single 'High Heels'.

It's been a huge year for the singer, playing some enormous shows with the Spice Girls.

Turning her attention to solo duties, Melanie C has hit the studio once more, working with producer Alex Metric.

Co-songwriters Rae Morris and Fryars were there to insist, and the result is a bolshy, up front pop gem.

'High Heels' is about unleashing your worries on a good night out, and it comes with some help from Sink The Pink.

Completely, unashamedly fun, 'High Heels' is a reminder that Melanie C can still raise the roof 20 years on from her solo debut album 'Northern Star'.

