Melanie C Confirms New Album

Melanie C has confirmed plans for a new self-titled album.

The iconic Spice Girl and all-round National Treasure kept us entertained during lockdown, holding Q&A sessions with fans and performing on Instagram.

Her new album follows, with the self-titled offering set to arrive on October 2nd.

The full tracklisting is online, with Melanie C sharing new single 'In And Out Of Love'. In her own words it's "an absolute banger, and I love it. It’s so brilliant to release a pure pop, upbeat, positive, fun tune. I think it’s exactly what the world needs right now."

The vivacious video was shot in the theatre at Ally Pally - in a socially distanced fashion - and it's an eye-catching return from the true pop heroine.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

'Who I Am'

'Blame It On Me'

'Good Enough'

'Escape'

'Overload'

'Fearless'

'Here I Am'

'Nowhere To Run'

'In And Out Of Love'

'End Of Everything'

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.