Melé To Chair Defected's In The House Mix

Melé is set to chair the next instalment of Defected's In The House mix series.

The producer is fastidious by nature, often spending weeks, even months on certain elements of his music.

Agreeing to helm a mix for Defected, Melé describes it as “like putting together a really hard jigsaw puzzle”.

Using three or four decks to create the right blend, the producer would break tracks down to their component elements, before building them back up again.

Recorded live in the studio, this new In The House mix showcases the DJ's up-front style alongside his willingness to play with or even subvert the norm.

Drawing on almost 25 years of house music experience, this new selection focusses on the almost tribal, latin influences that peer through Melé's work.

Out on August 31st, the mix is preceded by this new extended mix of the producer's 'Tribal Harmonix'.

That jagged rhythmic pulse is shot through with nuanced percussive technics, with Melé building this up into a potent heatwave soundtrack.

The perfect primer, you can check it out below.

In The House - Melé will be released on August 31st - order LINK.

