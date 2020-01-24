Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out Following Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about her recent shooting incident.

The rapper was hospitalised following the incident, in which she was shot twice - once in each foot.

Following this, Tory Lanez was arrested on a felony charge, but the internet seemed to respond to her pain with memes.

Using IG Live to clarify a few issues, Megan Thee Stallion was emotional throughout, at one point breaking down into tears.

She said: "I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other wack ass shit, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that..."

"I was shot in both of my feet, and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary."

Continuing through tears, Megan said:

"I had to get surgery, it was super scary, it was just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about and it’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot."

"And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons. I know my mama and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that one, because where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there. And it’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak."

The public reaction to the incident has proved to be controversial, with social media turning the incident into a meme without addressing or sympathising with her personal pain in anyway.

In true Megan style, she refused to let these people push her back, commenting: "I ain’t never seen so many grown ass motherfuckin’ men chime in some shit that wasn’t they motherfuckin’ business in the first motherfuckin’ place..."

"What if your motherfuckin’ sister got shot? What if your motherfuckin’ girlfriend got shot? What if your motherfuckin’ best friend got shot? Would you be crackin’ jokes then?"

Watch her IG Live statement in full below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.