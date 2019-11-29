Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot

During incident with Tory Lanez...
Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she suffered gunshot wounds during an incident at the weekend.

On Sunday TMZ reported that the rapper was alongside Tory Lanez when he was arrested, seemingly for concealing a weapon in his car.

Now Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new statement on Instagram, explaining that she was shot twice in the foot, seemingly in a related incident.

Dismissing the current press narrative, Meg said the shooting was the "result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

"I'm currently focussed on my recovery," she writes, before wishing fans well.

Check out her statement below.

