Megan Thee Stallion Returns With 'Girls In The Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion re-ignites Hot Girl Summer on new single 'Girls In The Hood'.

The track is out now, a neat flip on the Eazy-E classic ‘Boyz-N-The-Hood’, one that focusses on identity and empowerment.

Pushing her vibe to the fore, it's laden with Hot Girl Summer energy , and comes as Meg prepares to dominated the BET Awards 2020.

Nominated for five categories, Megan Thee Stallion has also prepped a show-stopping performance - it kicks off on June 28th.

Check out 'Girls In The Hood' below.

