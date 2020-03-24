Megan Thee Stallion On Her Beyoncé Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about her new Beyoncé collaboration.

New single 'Savage Remix' is out now, and it features two undeniable Houston icons working in tandem.

A truly all-star collaboration, 'Savage Remix' made a colossal impact, yet Megan was seemingly able to keep it a closely guarded secret.

Chatting to Ebro Darden on Apple Music, she said: “Nobody knew I was working on the song, nobody knew we was working on the song. I didn’t tell my best friend, I didn’t tell nobody on my team. I didn’t tell anybody.”

The pair first met at a fateful NYE party, as Megan explains: “They had a new year’s eve party at the house, so no it didn’t come from that day, that was like legit my first time meeting Beyoncé. And oh my god we really danced like all night I was really in there cutting up. I was like 'wow, Beyoncé accepts my turn up… she likes ratchet Megs' and I love it.”

Even now, the rapper seems overwhelmed, commenting: "I really can’t believe it, because being from Houston Beyoncé is just Queen. That’s all you know. There’s no debate, there’s nothing else to say — who’s better than Beyoncé?”

On release day, Megan Thee Stallion got extremely emotional, and turned to her family for support: “I woke up and I was like… cause I knew the song was coming out… but, it was still like ‘is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real for real?’ And I mean I cried… like I had to call my grandma.”

