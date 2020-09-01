Megan Thee Stallion, Normani Smash It Out The Park On 'Diamonds'

Megan Thee Stallion and Normani pair up on new single 'Diamonds'.

The duo dominated 2019, releasing some seismic material while scoring headlines at every turn.

Opening 2020 in fine style, the pair went into the studio to work on a track for Birds Of Prey, the latest project from the DC Universe.

It's a colossal return, with 'Diamonds' finding Megan and Normani pushing each other to stratospheric heights.

A stadium sized single, it's an anthem from the off, and perhaps 2020's first truly essential release.

Tune in now.

'Birds Of Prey: The Album' is out on February 7th.

