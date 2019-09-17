Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Her Record Label

Just a day after claiming her label 1501 Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music, Megan Thee Stallion has filed a lawsuit against the company and its CEO.

Her main contention is that the label was preventing her from releasing new music because she wanted to renegotiate her contract.

According to TMZ, a district judge in Harris County Texas has now granted Megan a temporary restraining order which prevents her label from blocking the music she wanted to drop.

Cue a resolute tweet proclaiming: “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

Watch this space...

