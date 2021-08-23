Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Tuned In Freestyle'

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her brand new 'Tuned In Freestyle'.

The rapper is on productive form right now, with a series of drops following 2020's hugely successful 'Good News' studio album.

Her 'Thot Shit' single is dominating summer, while the 'Southside Forever Freestyle' and 'Outta Town Freestyle' electrified fans.

Online now, the 'Tuned In Freestyle' finds Hot Girl Meg on unrelenting form, matching braggadocio to some delicious Pokémon references.

Megan Thee Stallion raps: “I’m the hot girl, feelin’ like Charizard / And he know he finna win if he get my card...”

Tune in now.

FOR THOSE TUNED IN pic.twitter.com/84wV2epIbe — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 22, 2021

- - -