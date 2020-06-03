Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Album 'Suga'

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her new album 'Suga' in full.

It's been quite a week for the rap icon, who is going to war with her own label.

New album 'Suga' is a statement of independence, and it finds Megan wearing many masks - ranging from Hot Girl Meg (from ‘Fever’) to Tina Snow (from ‘Tina Snow’) and beyond.

Out now, 'Suga' is accompanied by the single ‘B.I.T.C.H’ and it's extrovert video.

Directed by Eif Rivera, the video finds 'Tina Snow' giving her new alter ego 'Suga' advice on how to be "that bitch."

From twerking in a hot tub to becoming the embodiment of a hip-hop dominatrix, it's gloriously unhindered.

Check it out now.

