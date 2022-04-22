Megan Thee Stallion Drops Epic New Single 'Plan B'

Robin Murray
News
22 · 04 · 2022

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her epic new single 'Plan B'.

Out now, the modern-day icon teased 'Plan B' during her stellar set at the opening weekend of Coachella.

The dazzling set saw Megan play a snippet of the song, which includes a standout sample of Jodeci’s 'Freek’n You (Remix)' with Wu-Tang Clan.

It's part of a bulldozer year for Megan Thee Stallion, who recently sharing a scorching Dua Lipa collaboration.

'Plan B' steps into the ring with fists flying, a propulsive, alluring, instantly addictive piece of songwriting.

Tune in now.

Megan Thee Stallion
-

