Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Combine On 'Wap'

It's the collaboration we've all been waiting for: Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have detailed a new single.

Out on August 7th, 'Wap' finds two of the most formidable artists in modern pop culture going toe-to-toe.

No further details as yet, but it comes during a frenetic period for both artists. Megan Thee Stallion was shot twice in an incident that saw Tory Lanez arrested, while her recovery was intruded by a warped social media narrative .

The two combine on the new single, and it'll be great to see fans focussing on what Meg does best.

Here's the announce.

