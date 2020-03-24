Megan Ryte Accused Of Plagiarising DJ Lag

New single 'Culture' is being criticised...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 11 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 25 · 11 · 2020
0

New York artist Megan Ryte has been accused of plagiarising DJ Lag's 'Ice Drop'.

The Stateside artist dropped her new single 'Culture' a few days ago, but it didn't take long for fans to spot something was amiss.

The single certainly bares a resemblance to DJ Lag's 'Ice Drop', a Goon Club Allstars release that lit up clubs a while back.

In fact, the commonality between Megan Ryte's work and the Durban artist's release has sparked social media controversy.

Megan Ryte has yet to comment but DJ Lag played it classy, tweeting: “In our tradition respect comes first.”

Here are the releases side by side.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Megan Ryte
DJ Lag
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next