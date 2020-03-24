Megan Ryte Accused Of Plagiarising DJ Lag

New York artist Megan Ryte has been accused of plagiarising DJ Lag's 'Ice Drop'.

The Stateside artist dropped her new single 'Culture' a few days ago, but it didn't take long for fans to spot something was amiss.

The single certainly bares a resemblance to DJ Lag's 'Ice Drop', a Goon Club Allstars release that lit up clubs a while back.

In fact, the commonality between Megan Ryte's work and the Durban artist's release has sparked social media controversy.

Megan Ryte has yet to comment but DJ Lag played it classy, tweeting: “In our tradition respect comes first.”

Here are the releases side by side.