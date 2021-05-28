Meekz Smashes Back With 'Respect The Come Up'

Manchester rapper Meekz returns with new smash 'Respect The Come Up'.

Meekz exploded into the Top 40 last summer with his project 'Can't Stop Won't Stop', before taking time out.

Taking stock of his journey to date, Meekz is now ready to return, with new single 'Respect The Come Up' tracing his path to date.

Speaking to fans on social media, he commented:

“I want to thank you lot for believing in me and allowing me to take some time to plan and prepare for what’s about to come. For giving me this platform to express myself I will never take that responsibility lightly. I will continue to push the boundaries above and beyond to bring you sounds and visuals like never ever before in order to tell my story, none of this is normal.”

Produced by UK producer Riddle, 'Respect The Come Up' features a colossal video shot by KC Locke featuring the Manny lyricist looking down from a helicopter.

Tune in now.

