Meekz Returns With New Driller 'Air Max's'

Meekz has shared his new single 'Air Max's'.
The Manchester rapper has started the year in emphatic fashion, gracing the stage at the BRIT Awards.
Appearing alongside Dave's hand-picked crew of UK rap artists - Fredo, Ghetts, and Giggs - the collective performed an incredible version of 'In The Fire'.
Meekz is working on new material, sketching out a world beyond his viral mixtape 'Can't Stop Won't Stop'.
New single 'Air Max's' finds the Manchester artist spraying over a drill beat, the first time he's fully grappled with the form.
An ice cold return, it's powerful by his heavyweight finesse, and Meekz' muscular mic ability.
